There are few sure things in the MLB Draft, as drafted players, particularly out of high school, are usually a few years away from even breaking into the big leagues. The Pittsburgh Pirates took a swing on high school pitcher Seth Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday and one analyst thinks they got a steal.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez explained his reasoning in a story published Monday.

“Seth Hernandez, who went sixth to the Pirates and should someday share a rotation with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones. High school pitchers are incredibly risky, especially when taken so early in the draft,” he wrote. “But Hernandez is a great athlete who already throws hard, boasts a plus changeup and showed improvement with his breaking ball this spring. He'll go the Hunter Greene route, from standout high school pitcher to major league ace.”

A 6'4 righty, Hernandez can touch 100 on his fastball, and the team's director of amateur scouting Justin Horowitz called him a “culture changer.”

“He's competitive. He's focused,” Horowitz said via Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. “He has a professional demeanor about him. He just checks so many of our boxes, to be honest. We were pumped when we had the opportunity to grab him at 6.”

The Pirates are set up with an elite home-grown rotation

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones (37) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As Gonzalez alluded to, Hernandez could give the Pirates three elite front-end pitchers, all under team control, in just a couple years. Skenes broke in last year, and barely 365 days later is on the verge of starting his second All-Star Game. Jones, for his part, also came up last year, but will miss the 2025 season recovering from UCL surgery.

And that's not even mentioning two-way prospect Bubba Chandler in Triple-A, one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. In 18 starts for Indianapolis this year, he has a 2.82 ERA and is averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers called out what could be the only downside to the Pirates stacking starting pitching the way they have: “Seth Hernandez could be great, but they need hitting. A lot of it,” he wrote.

More Pittsburgh Pirates News
image thumbnail
Cubs trade proposal lands $70 million Pirates starChristopher Hennessy ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) smiles as he walks off the field during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Pirates’ Paul Skenes gushes over Tarik Skubal after All-Star Game announcementColin Loughran ·
Jun 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Paul Skenes makes MLB history after second All-Star nodMike Gianakos ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Cubs’ perfect trade offer for $77 million Pirates star having career seasonJordan Llanes ·
Jun 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Paul Skenes strikes out the side in blazing 1st inning vs. TwinsMike Gianakos ·
Few MLB teams can match the greatness of Pirates stars Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell and Dave Parker
10 greatest Pittsburgh Pirates players of all time, rankedSteve Silverman ·