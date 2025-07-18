The Atlanta Braves have delivered a much-needed boost of optimism during a rocky 2025 season, headlined by the signings of top MLB Draft picks Tate Southisene and Alex Lodise. The duo represents a bold investment in the future of the Braves farm system, signaling the club’s commitment to restocking its pipeline with high-upside, impact talent.

The first major move came with Southisene’s signing. Selected 22nd overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, the athletic shortstop out of Basic High School in Nevada signed for $2.62 million—well below his $3.98 million slot value. That savings allowed Atlanta to reinvest elsewhere in their draft class, including an over-slot deal for fifth-rounder Conor Essenburg.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis confirmed the terms of the Essenburg signing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“5th-rder Conor Essenburg signs w/@Braves for $1,197,500 (slot 157 = $438,600). Illinois prep OF/LHP, Braves announced as hitter, HR off 99-mph Jack Bauer fastball in April, stands out w/bat speed & power potential. A few clubs preferred him on mound. Kentucky recruit. @MLBDraft”

The Braves' MLB Draft strategy this year has drawn praise across the league, as the front office leaned heavily into athleticism, versatility, and long-term upside. Between Southisene, Lodise, and Essenburg, Atlanta has built a draft class that reflects both scouting precision and financial flexibility. With the team struggling through a subpar 2025 campaign, these signings offer more than just roster depth — they represent a renewed focus on developing homegrown talent that could help shape the franchise’s next competitive core.

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo reported that the team had agreed to terms with the high school standout from Illinois.

“The @Braves have signed first-round @MLBDraft pick Tate Southisene for $2,622,500 (pick 22 value = $3.98 mil). Younger bro of Cubs prospect Ty, Tate has chance to have more impact at plate, plus runner who can play SS.”

At just 18-years old, Southisene is known for his elite speed (60-grade), quick-twitch athleticism, and strong baseball IQ. His summer showcase performances and confident demeanor have earned early praise from scouts and fantasy analysts alike.

Meanwhile, the Lodise signing brought one of college baseball’s most decorated players into the Braves’ system. Lodise, drafted No. 57 overall, inked a $1.297 million deal. The Florida State standout hit .394 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs in 2025, winning the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s top college player and sweeping ACC Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Mayo additionally took to the platform, noting the Braves had agreed to a deal with the FSU product too.

“2nd-rd @MLBDraft pick Alex Lodise has signed w/@Braves for $1,297,500 (pick 60 value=$1.52 mil). @FSUBaseball SS had huge year (.394/.462/.705 w/17 HR) & was Golden Spikes Award finalist. Chance to stick at short.”

Lodise, who is expected to debut in High-A Rome, brings instant credibility to Atlanta’s farm system and could rise quickly through the ranks due to his age, experience, and all-around tools. Together, these early signings mark a shift in the Braves’ draft identity — prioritizing polished bats and defensive upside with the potential to impact the big-league roster within a few years.

In a season clouded by injuries and inconsistency, the additions of Southisene, Lodise, and Essenburg offer a refreshing glimpse of what’s ahead. For a Braves team eager to re-establish itself as a perennial contender, the 2025 MLB Draft may prove to be the foundation of the Braves’ next great core.