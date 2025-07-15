Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne are arriving at the All-Star Game in style.

The couple, who met at LSU, was seen getting off his plane at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Sunday night (July 13), according to photos obtained by TMZ. In addition to Skenes and Dunne, Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz was also on the plane with the couple.

Skenes will be making history when he steps onto the mound as the youngest pitcher to ever start the Midsummer Classic in back-to-back seasons. Philadelphia Phillies legend Robin Roberts was previously the youngest. Roberts was 23 and 24 back in 1950 and 1951 when he made that historic record, according to The Athletic.

The Pirates have a busy week as Cruz will be competing in the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday (July 14) and Skenes will be facing the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday (July 15).

Livvy Dunne Shares “Stalking” Incidents At Airports

Dunne sharing that she's flying private does not come as a surprise since she previously shared with her followers that men were stalking her while she was in airports.

“There’s a group of autograph seekers who are able to know private flight information,” Dunne said in a statement last month to NBC News. “I am not the only female athlete who experiences this. It’s scary because they simply don’t take no for an answer.”

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas has also spoken out about the harassment she faces while traveling by men.

“It doesn't matter what city,” Thomas said in the above TikTok video. “They've come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they've come when I'm traveling to and from Miami. And they have my flight information.”

“What scares me is that they have my flight information even when I don't even know what time I'm flying out sometimes — I don't tell anyone my flight information,” Thomas continued.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff also shared that she has experienced similar treatment by men at airports during her travels.

“This happens to me too, I don’t know how it happens,” Gauff wrote in Thomas’ comment section. “My theory is maybe someone at the airport tips them off.”

The athletes have urged their female followers to stay diligent and be sure they are aware of their surroundings.