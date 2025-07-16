You probably don't land social media star Olivia “Livvy” Dunne without being a gentleman, and Pittsburgh Pirates standout Paul Skenes showed how it's done on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet.

A moment went viral on the All-Star Game red carpet when Skenes dropped on a knee to tie Dunne's heels. Dunne reposted a video posted by the MLB on Instagram that called him “Gentleman Paul Skenes.”

This was not the only post about the All-Star game from Dunne. She also posted a video on her Instagram Stories of Skenes throwing a strike, writing, “Welcome to the Paul-Star Game,” over the video. She also reposted a clip of the same strike out from the MLB's account, captioning it, “Boom shakalaka.”

What were Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne doing at the MLB All-Star Game?

It appears Skenes and Dunne were having a good time at the All-Star Game. Of course, Skenes was named to his second All-Star team in 2025. The National League won by way of a home run swing-off.

This was Skenes' second-straight MLB All-Star nod. While he has a 4-8 record so far, he leads the MLB with a 2.01 ERA. He also has the eighth-most strike outs (131) in the league.

His record in 2025 so far is a disappointing change from last year. In his rookie season, Skenes started 23 games (he has already started 20 in 2025 thus far). He went 11-3 in those games as a rookie, and his ERA was lower at 1.96. The Pirates have struggled this year, only winning 39 games so far.

Dunne was at the MLB All-Star Game to support her partner. She is a former member of the LSU Tigers' women's gymnastics team. Dunne was also a member of the US Junior Women's National Team in 2017.

She has also gained fame through social media. Her TikTok account has over eight million followers, and her Instagram has over 5.4 million followers.

Skenes and Dunne both went to LSU for their collegiate athletics careers. Dunne was also featured in the Prime Video documentary, The Money Game: LSU, about their careers and NIL.