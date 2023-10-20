The Detroit Pistons will start their 2023-24 NBA season with a matchup against the Miami Heat on Oct. 25.

So far, the Pistons have gone 2-1 in their 2023 NBA preseason schedule. They bounced back from an overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns with two wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Forward Ausar Thompson led Detroit with 18 points and eight rebounds in the Pistons 118-116 win on Thursday. He joined three other Pistons starters, including centers Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, who scored in double figures for the Pistons Thursday night. Guard Marcus Sasser scored 17 points and dished six assists during his 26 minutes off the bench.

The Pistons will have a few key players, including guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, under contract for the 2023-24 season, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac. Guards Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon will be under two-way contracts for Detroit. Forward Joe Harris, who the Pistons acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a July trade, garnered nine points and two rebounds during the 15 minutes he played on Thursday.

What are some bold predictions for the Pistons 2023-24 campaign?

Cade Cunningham will earn an All-Star selection

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, earned a spot on the 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team after averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 assists per game in his rookie season. He joined Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Cunningham played in 12 games last year after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left leg in December.

“I think you can still see some of that stuff in the offseason – the way he handles certain situations and the way he talks to his teammates,” Pistons head coach Monty Williams said when asked what he’s learned about Cade Cunningham’s leadership so far, via MLive Detroit Pistons and Lions writer Kory Woods. “He has an understanding that he has a big voice, so he uses it well. In my opinion, we’ll see more as we get into training camp, in the preseason, and all of that. But I saw that from him even before his rookie year when I was in Phoenix in that particular game. That was pretty impressive. I saw the skill, the play on the floor, and then I could see the leadership ability down the stretch. And that was something that, for whatever reason, stuck in my mind. Coming here and spending time with him in our building, I’ve been able to see more and more.

Maybe the most impressive thing, as it relates to his leadership, is he’s open to learning, growing, and asking questions. He knows he’s not there yet, which is refreshing to hear from a guy that good. He knows he needs to do X, Y, Z to get where he wants to go. And to me, that’s pretty appealing.”

Cunningham will be an important part of a potential Pistons run for the Play-In tournament and beyond. He took second place on Detroit's roster in points and assists per game during the 2021-22 NBA season. If he can be a leader for the Pistons during the 2023-24 season, he may have the opportunity to earn an All-Star selection for the first time in his blossoming career.

Jalen Duren will have a breakout season

Duren averaged 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds during his first season in the NBA. His 2022-23 season was highlighted by a 30-point, 17-rebound and four-block performance during a seven-point win over the San Antonio Spurs in February. He was selected to the All-Rookie Second Team in May. The former Memphis center joined Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan.

Duren's growth and development alongside Cunningham and guard Ausar Thompson will be vital in ushering in an exciting era in Pistons basketball.

“His communication is pretty advanced, much further along than most young guys,” Williams said on the development of Jalen Duren, via Woods. “His understanding of the defensive end, the coverages that he has to call out and be in, his ability to guard the ball, and his desire to guard the ball. His trash talk after he stops someone is pretty cool. He’s quite creative with the things he says after he blocks someone or gets a stop.

“Where I’m looking for growth from him is when he’s not at the center position. I think there’s an opportunity for him to play at the four if we see opportunities to go big, and it’s going to be on him to be versatile in rotating on the backside. That’s something that I think he’s more than capable of doing with enough reps, but I believe his IQ and his capacity are a bit further along than most young guys.”

The Pistons will make the Play-In Tournament

The Pistons finished with a record of 17-65 during the 2022-23 season, putting them in fifth place in the Central Division and in 15th place in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls took 10th place in the conference and the last spot in the Play-In Tournament with a record of 40-42. The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards tied at five games behind Chicago with records of 35-47.

The Pistons added guard Monte Morris through a trade with the Wizards in July. They re-signed center Isaiah Stewart to a four-year extension the same month. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Detroit's leading scorer during the 2022-23 season, will be under contract during the Pistons 2023-24 campaign.