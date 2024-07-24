NBA Summer League provided the first professional glimpse of the Detroit Pistons' 2024 first-round pick Ron Holland II. Detroit invested their No. 5 overall selection on the G-League Ignite product with the expectation of helping this franchise's young core.

The Pistons finished 2-3 in their five NBA Summer League exhibition games. Detroit's prized first-round forward sparked lots of the team progression each matchup. Holland's best performance came in the consolation matchup against the Utah Jazz where he scored 23 points on 9-17 shooting from the field and 2-6 from three.

Holland showed improvement each game and played a major role in the competitive display by the Pistons. While some areas of his skills may need work, there were plenty of reasons to feel encouraged about the development of the Pistons' rookie forward.

Positive: Scoring versatility

A good portion of the Pistons scoring production was fulfilled by Holland. He scored in a variety of ways while averaging 18.7 points through the four games he was active for.

Holland confidently scored through tough layups over defenders, a confident-looking jump shot, and transition finishes. Teammates even fed the ball to their primary scoring option in the post. Several fast-break dunks by Holland turned into highlights that brought the crowd to their feet.

There was plenty of optimism for Holland's scoring prowess before the 2024 NBA Draft. His athleticism fits with the speed of the main roster and could give the Pistons an advantage if they can generate points on the open floor.

Concern: Strength and handle

One of Holland's biggest problems in NBA Summer League was finishing against physical defenders at the rim. The 19-year-old rookie drove aggressively down the lane but often met resistance that challenged him. Opposing defenses were able to strip Holland while dribbling occasionally as well.

Holland currently plays with a skinny frame at 6'8 206 pounds. He will have to bulk up to take advantage of his athleticism when looking to finish strong in the paint.

Positive: Defensive upside

Holland made his presence felt on the defensive end against his Summer League competition. He showed some promising signs in rotating, communication, and on-ball discipline versus opponents. Holland's athleticism received praise for his offense but it was certainly on display defensively too.

That effort translated on the glass as Holland averaged 6.5 rebounds in four games. He also had two games where he recorded two blocks each against the Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league over the past several years. Holland will not be an immediate primary defender but he showed plenty of signs showing he can become reliable on that end for the Pistons.

Concern: Available minutes

Pistons' President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon has emphasized the necessity of patience through this rebuild. Detroit prioritized adding veteran floor spacers to the roster which could limit available playing time for Holland.

The Pistons were active this offseason in acquiring veteran shooters Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Simone Fontecchio. While the main objective of the franchise is developing the young core, picking up these veterans shows they are not in a rush to force minutes for Holland unless his play is undeniable early.