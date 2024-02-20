Two top ACC teams take the stage as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Wake Forest prediction and pick.

Two top ACC teams take the stage as Pitt faces Wake Forest. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Wake Forest prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Pitt comes into the game sitting at 17-8 on the year, and 8-6 in conference play. That places them in fourth in the ACC this year. They have been playing great as of late, winning seven of their last eight games. Those games include a four-point win over Duke, while also having an 11-point win over Virginia. The only loss was on the road to Miami, where thye fell 72-68.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest is 16-9 on the year and also is 8-6 in conference play. They are coming in off of back-to-back losses though. Both games were on the road, first with an eight-point loss to Duke. They would then visit Virginia, where they would fall 49-47. This will also be the second time these two teams have faced. Wake Forest had a ten-point lead at the end of the first half, but Pitt would make the comeback, winning the game 77-72.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Wake Forest Odds

Pitt: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +210

Wake Forest: -6.5 (-105 )

Moneyline: -260

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Wake Forest

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt comes in ranked 51st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 53rd in offensive efficiency and sit 62nd in defensive efficiency this year. Pitt ranks 101st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 148th in effective field goal percentage. Blake Hinson leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 19.2 points per game this year, while shooting 45.8 percent from three on the season. Meanwhile, Carlton Carrington comes in with 13.1 points per game and is also putting up a ton of three balls. He has 149 three-point attempts this year and hit 28.2 percent of them. Rounding out the top scorers is Ishmael Leggett, who comes in with 12.2 points per game this year.

Pitt is 53rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year and sits sixth in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Rebounding is led by Ishmael Leggett. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game this year, with most of them coming off the defensive end. Federico Federico comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game, with nearly half of his rebounds on the offensive glass this year. Meanwhile, Carlton Carrington and Ben Hinson both also have over five rebounds per game this year

Pitt is 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Part of that is their 6.5 steals per game and 5.0 blocks per game. Federeiko Federiko has 1.4 blocks per game, while Zack Austin has 1.3 blocks per game, plus a steal per game. Further, Ishmael Leggett has 1.3 steals per game this year.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest is 26th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wake Forest is 42nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 40th in effective field goal percentage. Hunter Sallis leads the way in scoring, coming into the game with 18.4 points per game this year. He is also shooting well, hitting 49.9 percent of his shots. Kevin Miller is next on the team with 15.4 points per game this year, while also leading the team in assists. Miller has 3.8 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Andrew Carr and Cameron Hildreth. Both of them come into the game with 13.6 points per game this year.

Wake Forest is 157th in the nation in rebounds per game. Still, they sit 39th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Efton Reid leads the way in rebounding. He comes into the game with 8.3 rebounds per game this year, while he is also scoring 8.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Andrew Carr has 6.9 rebounds per game this year.

Wake Forest is 105th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 58th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kevin Miller comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Hunter Sallis has 1.0 steals per game. Andrew Carr leads the team with 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final Pitt-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Pitt has been great at covering the spread as of late. They have covered the spread in five of their last eight games, with the other game being a push. Meanwhile, Wake Forest has covered in just four of their last eight games. Pitt has been playing better than Wake Forest as of late. They are the better rebounding team in this one, and with a solid offense against a Wake Forest defense, they can give up points. Take Pitt to cover in this one.

Final Pitt-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Pitt +6.5 (-115)