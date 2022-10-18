After a rough four-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back with an important 20-18 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, with neither team opening a comfortable lead throughout the day.

The Steelers are now 2-4 on the season and remain at the bottom of the AFC North. However, the win against Tom Brady and company should motivate the team for the upcoming weeks. With two challenges in a row on the road versus the Miami Dolphins and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles before its bye week, Pittsburgh desperately needed a victory to keep its playoff hopes alive.

But for now, head coach Mike Tomlin and the roster can enjoy going back to the win column. There are several areas they can analyze and build off of work to improve moving forward. Here are four takeaways from the Steelers’ win versus the Buccaneers in Week 6.

4. Defense stepped up despite missing key players

When T.J. Watt went down with an injury in the first game of the season, many questions surrounding Pittsburgh’s defense appeared. For the next four games, the Steelers missed the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, going 0-4.

But on Sunday, things were different. Pittsburgh sacked Brady twice for a loss of 14 yards. Additionally, the team also had four tackles for loss, four pass deflections and five quarterback hits. After not providing much pass rush since Watt got injured, Pittsburgh had perhaps its best defensive game of the season on Sunday.

The Steelers defensive line was so impactful that Brady unleashed a sideline tirade on his offensive line.

Tampa Bay ended up going just 4-for-14 on third downs. On four trips to the red zone, the Buccaneers only scored one touchdown, otherwise settling for fgield goal.

Even with the team missing many key defenders, the Steelers stepped up to the occasion. With the offense struggling early this season, the defense will play an even bigger role than anticipated in Pittsburgh’s playoff aspirations.

3. Steven Sims’ kick return was what the Steelers needed

With the Buccaneers putting up three points before halftime out of a 30-second drive, the Steelers went to the locker room with just a one-point lead. The quick field goal likely affected Pittsburgh’s motivation ahead of the second half.

However, one big play by Steven Sims got the Steelers back on track. In the half’s opening kick, the wide receiver caught the ball in his own end zone and made an 89-yard return.

While Pittsburgh only scored a field goal out of the ensuing drive, it never allowed Tampa Bay to take the lead. Since the team’s offense is not very effective this season, starting in a good field position is certainly a big help.

2. Chase Claypool deserves more touches

While Najee Harris seems to be the team’s No. 1 option on offense, another player is making some noise and turning himself into a reliable target.

Chase Claypool had his best game in 2022, catching all his seven targets for a game-high 96 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. He also recorded one carry for eight yards.

As Harris has yet to surpass 80 rushing yards this season and scored only once on the ground, perhaps getting Claypool more involved in the passing game is a solution. The wideout is averaging just six targets per game, so if he gets more touches, Pittsburgh’s offense could find its groove.

1. Mitch Trubisky did a solid job, but Kenny Pickett should remain the starter

Rookie Kenny Pickett completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 67 yards and his first passing touchdown as a pro in his debut as a starter. The score came on a six-yard connection to Harris for the first score of the game.

Unfortunately for him and the fans at the Acrisure Stadium, Pickett went down with a concussion in the third quarter, paving the way for journeyman signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky. He went 9-of-12 for 144 yards, an average of 12 yards per attempt. He also found Claypool for a six-yard touchdown that extended the lead to eight points, a score that forced Tampa Bay to go for a two-point attempt after its last touchdown, which was unsuccessful.

As much as Trubisky played a role in the team’s victory, Pickett should remain the Steelers’ starting quarterback if he is fully recovered. The rookie’s 66.3% completion rate and three rushing touchdowns this season are impressive, especially considering his lack of playing time.

If the Steelers want to fully embrace the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, a young quarterback should get more playing time right away. Since their other options for the position are still battling for places in the league, allowing Pickett to learn on the field could be Pittsburgh’s best solution, even if Trubisky had a good Week 6.