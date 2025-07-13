Cole Anthony won't be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, he will represent the Milwaukee Bucks.

Anthony intends on signing with the Bucks this summer after accepting a contract buyout with the Grizzlies, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania. Memphis acquired him and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Desmond Bane.

“Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity,” Charania said.

Anthony spent the first five years of his career with the Magic. Throughout 320 appearances, he averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.