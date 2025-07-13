Entering Saturday's game, Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan had five blown saves. The Nationals reliever is one of the biggest names on this year's trade market. Unfortunately for him, the Milwaukee Brewers had his number in the ninth inning of the second game of their series. After giving up two runs to an Andrew Vaughn double, Finnegan was walked off by Caleb Durbin.

The rookie third baseman turned on an inside fastball and punched it into right field. The RBI single scored Andruw Monasterio, who was pinch-running for Vaughn. After inheriting a 5-3 lead, Finnegan fell apart one out away from extra innings. After the winning run scored, Durbin's teammates ran from the Brewers' dugout to celebrate.

Durbin is not the first name that comes up when talking about Milwaukee's stars. Despite that the 25-year-old came up clutch with his first walk-off hit of his major league career. On a team with Jackson Chourio and William Contreras, Durbin has been a quiet contributor to an under-the-radar contender.

The win is a big one for the Brewers as they continue to track down the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. If they complete the series sweep against Washington, they will enter the All-Star break on a seven-game winning streak. It would be the second-longest in Major League Baseball, behind only the Boston Red Sox if they win on Sunday as well.

Milwaukee acquired Durbin in the deal that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. So far this season, the Brewers appear to have gotten the better side of that trade. However, the infielder is just one part of Milwaukee's success in 2025.

In a highly competitive NL, the Brewers own the first wild card spot. Unfortunately for them, the competition for those playoff berths is fierce. Milwaukee's best path to the playoffs is chasing down the Cubs and taking their spot atop the division.

Durbin's walk off hit is a step in the right direction.

