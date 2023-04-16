Pokemon Go trainers can get exclusive items in the shop with PokeCoins, which are searched for by players in game. There’s an easy way to collect these and this guide will help you farm more PokeCoins to exchange for various items

Pokemon Go always rewards players a lot of free items when visiting PokeStops and participating in events but there are more exclusive rewards in the game that you can get your hands on. With the items having more rarity than other items, these would require in-game currency that’s harder for some trainers to get. These are called PokeCoins, which doesn’t require cashing in to have premium items on hand.

There is a method of collecting PokeCoins for free and here’s how you do it.

How to Farm PokeCoins

There is only one way to always earn coins in Pokemon Go and that involves taking over and defending gyms. Doing so would give you a total of six PokeCoins per hour, but you can only earn up to a maximum limit of 50 free PokeCoins. Here are some steps on how to start collecting these PokeCoins:

Find a GYM that’s the same color as your team. If the GYM isn’t in your team’s color, you can battle the Pokemon in it to take over the gym. After defeating the Pokemon, the gym will now be in your team’s color and you can now place a Pokemon inside it. When your Pokemon is defeated, the PokeCoins you accumulated for how long it stayed will be delivered automatically.

If you repeat this method over multiple days, you will be able to earn a lot without even spending a single cent while still enjoying the premium items other paying players can get.

PokeCoin Usage

PokeCoins allow players to buy premium items in the in-game shop. Here’s a list of all the items you will be able to purchase with PokeCoins:

Lucky Eggs

Poke Balls

Incense

Bag Upgrades

Pokemon Storage Upgrade

Egg Incubators

Lure Modules

Farming PokeCoins is very simple as long as you’ve already set up your team for success. You can take over any gym and collect PokeCoins daily with this method.

