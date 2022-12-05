By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Lycanroc makes its appearance in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series and of course, Lycanroc comes with it. In this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guide: How to get Lycanroc, we’ll tell you everything you need to know on how to evolve to Midday, Midnight, and Dusk forms.

Who is Rockruff?

Rockruff is a ground type and is the “Puppy” Pokémon. It evolves into three different forms depending on the time of the day it is evolved – Midday form Lycanroc, Midnight form Lycanroc, and Dusk form Lycanroc. Its Pokédex entry on Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Scarlet: “This Pokémon is very friendly when it’s young. Its disposition becomes vicious once it matures, but it never forgets the kindness of its master.”

Violet: “This Pokémon travels in a pack with others until it grows up. When its mood turns sour, it starts striking the ground with the rocks on its neck.”

Where do I find Rockruff?

Rockruff can be found in East Province (Area One), South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four), and West Province (Area One).

If you’re looking to get your Rockruff to evolve into Dusk form Lycanroc, it is best you go to West Province (Area One). You’ll need to find a Rockruff with Own Tempo ability to get it to evolve to Dusk form Lycanroc.

How to get Lycanroc?

As mentioned, Rockruff evolves into three different forms: Midday, Midnight, and Dusk.

How to get Midday form Lycanroc?

For you to get Midday form Lycanroc, you’ll need to evolve Rockruff to level 25 during the day (in-game time) until 4:59 PM. It evolves instantly upon reaching level 25 so if you want a Midnight form Lycanroc, make sure to have it hold an Everstone and just remove it and level it up by one during your desired time of the day.

How to get Midnight form Lycanroc?

Much like the Midday form Lycanroc, you’ll need to evolve Rockruff to level 25 during the night (in-game time), around 6:00 PM onwards.

How to get Dusk form Lycanroc?

There are two requirements for you to get a Dusk form Lycanroc. First, you’ll need to find a Rockruff with the “Own Tempo” ability. Next, you’ll need to level up to 25 during “dusk” which is from 5:00 PM to 5:59 PM (in-game).

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to get Lycanroc on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!