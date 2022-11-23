Published November 23, 2022

By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

Following the Max Raid Battles from Pokemon Shield and Sword, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet now presents us with Tera Raid Battles to capture Terastallized Pokemon with friends. Like Max Raids, there are certain rarities and difficulties that would make the raids more interesting and capture more rare Pokemon with better stats. Here’s how you can unlock 5 and 6 Star Tera Raid Battles that you can work with your friends or any trainer online.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced another feature in increasing the power of Pokemon in Gen 9, similar to Mega Evolution and Dynamaxing. We are presented with Terastallizing that gives a Pokemon another type, aside from its current typing. Tera types in a nutshell will replace that Pokémon’s offensive typing, but add to its types defensively. Basically, Terastallization makes most sense as a defensive strategy in most cases. Terastallization also increases the Pokemon’s tera type attack, similar to STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves but increased further. This will then cover some of your Pokemon’s weaknesses and become stronger to other types with your chosen tera type.

Trainers in the Paldea region can take part in Tera Raid Battles with other players to get a chance to catch a strong Pokemon of certain Tera Types. The higher the difficulty of the raid battle, the stronger, rarer and better the Pokemon will spawn along with amazing bonus clear rewards.

To unlock the 5 and 6 Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are certain requirement you need to do.

Unlocking 5-Star Tera Raid Battles, all you have to do is to first beat the game and reach its endgame credits. It’s as simple as that.

Unlocking 6-Star Tera Raid Battles would require more work than your first completion of the game. Players will have to conquer the post-game tournament, as well as take on numerous 5-star raids requested by Professor Jacq. Do take note that the raids should come from your own game instead of joining via online play. You can invite others to your game to help you and it will count as a completed raid towards the required total.

After having defeated a lot of the said raids, Jacq will call again and state that there are now incredibly powerful Tera Raids with Black Crystals. The Black Crystal Raids are 6-Star Raids so it’s best to come with friends to clear it. They have the rarest items once you clear these raids, especially some Herba Mystica that will allow you to gain more bonuses in the future. There are some Tera Raids that have Black Tera crystals, ranked as 7-Star Battles, which will offer even more rare rewards such as Ability Capsules and Bottle Caps. This will surely help each player make their ideal Pokemon team.

Joining there Tera Raids are simple enough. All you need to do is interact with the shining crystals found around Paldea, and you will have access to these Tera Raids. You can go alone if you’re confident or with a group of other players, also interacting with the crystal.

That’s all you need to know to unlock 5 & 6 Star Tera Raids to get better Tera Type Pokemons. Make sure to ask your friends for help if you want to clear more difficult raids and get better rewards for your Pokemon journey.

