Portugal’s Primeira Liga is back, featuring a game between GD Chaves (6-8-6)and Sporting Lisbon (12-2-6). Join us as we continue our Portugues Liga odds series, where we make our Chaves-Sporting prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The home side has had mixed results this season, with just one win in six games played in 2023. The Flavienses remain hopeful of a top-half finish for a chance at either the UEFA Champions or Conference League.

Sporting is currently at the fourth spot in the Portuguese table. 15 points separate them and league leaders Benfica. With a loss to Porto and a draw with Midtjylland, the visitors hope to start another series of wins and take away three points and win this game.

Here are the GD Chaves-Sportingsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Portuguese Liga Odds: GD Chaves-Sporting Odds

GD Chaves: +600

Sporting: -280

Draw: +370

Over 2.5 Goals: -154

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch GD Chaves vs. Sporting

TV: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why GD Chaves Can Beat Sporting

Chaves occupies the ninth spot in the league table with 26 points from 20 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Monday. They tallied 19 goals but surrendered 24.

Their run in 2023 has not been very impressive. They secured draws with Pacos de Ferreira, Arouca, Boavista, and Vizela, won over Maritimo, and lost against Vitora. Vitor Campelos’ squad will be motivated to take the three points to impress the home crowd at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira.

The Trasmontanos have picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a five-game losing streak in this fixture. Nonetheless, Chaves is ranked 11 in goals scored per match (1 goal), so they need to put up a more concerted effort here at home. They are also making 13.3 total shots and 4.3 corners per game despite a 46% ball possession rate. The team has only kept four clean sheets this season.

Hector Hernandez leads the squad with five goals, followed by Steven Vitoria (2), Joao Mendes (2), and Juninho Vieira (2). Joao Teixeira is the leading assist-maker for the club with three.

Chaves will be without Bruno Langa (suspension), Jonathan Arriba (muscle), Luther Singh (muscle), Hector Hernandez (knee), Nwankwo Obioro (muscle), Joao Correia (muscle), and Paulo Vitor (physical discomfort). Chaves should look to match or exceed season averages of 13.3 total shots, 8.3 successful dribbles, 4.3 corners, and 1.7 big chances.

Why Sporting Can Beat GD Chaves

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player? JOIN THE CLUTCH NEWSLETTER🔥

Sporting has bounced back from their slow start to the season and is now on the hunt for Champions League football. They were defeated 2-1 by defending champions Porto in their last league outing before playing out a 1-1 deadlock against FC Midtjylland in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout stage on Thursday. Sporting boasts a top-four spot in Liga Portugal, with 38 points earned from 12 wins, two draws, and six losses.

The visitors will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways next week. Before the match with Porto, they won their previous two games against Rio Ave and Sporting Braga, with clean sheets in both wins. Ruben Amorim hopes to build a winning momentum while playing as visitors.

Sporting has good statistics to back up their productive run in this campaign. They are ranked fourth in goals scored per match (2 goals), third when playing at home this season, and seventh in goals conceded per match (1.1 goals). In addition, the visitors have won five of the last six head-to-head matches. Revenge is on Sporting’s agenda heading into this game, as Chaves won the August fixture by 2-0, which was their only victory against this team since 2017.

Sporting Lisbon will be without midfielder Daniel Braganca (ligament), Hidemasa Morita (muscle), and Dario Essugo (muscle). Pedro Goncalves, who has smashed 10 goals this season, is primed to start alongside Marcus Edwards and Francisco Trincao, who have six and three goals, respectively. Sporting should be able to pull off more than their season averages of 15.8 total shots, 6.8 corners, and 62.5% ball possession rate per game.

Final GD Chaves-Sporting Prediction & Pick

GD Chaves is on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but has just been victorious in one of their last 10 games across all competitions. Their poor record on home turf might also show that they will struggle again in this game. Sporting Lisbon has put together a fine run of form as visitors, claiming four wins and one draw in their last six matches. Given the difference in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Sporting Lisbon to claim all three points.

Final GD Chaves-Sporting Prediction & Pick: Sporting (-280)