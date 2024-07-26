New Zealand and USA battle it out for a crucial group stage match for the 2024 Olympics! It's time to continue our Olympics odds series with a New Zealand-USA prediction and pick.

New Zealand is in 2nd place in Group A with three points after a 2-1 win against Guinea in the opener. France defeated the United States 3-0 and as a result, are atop the group standings. France will likely go on to win the group and the winner of this match between New Zealand and France could see themselves move on to the KO rounds.

New Zealand barely snuck by Guinea. They scored first in the 25th minute by Mathew Garbett but allowed the equalizer in the 72nd. The All-Whites then scored the winner four minutes later thanks to Ben Waine. However, Guinea outshot New Zealand 17-9 and had eight shots on target. Luckily for New Zealand, keeper Alex Paulsen (Bournemouth) saved the day with seven total saves. His elite defending allowed his squad to earn three points and have a shot at advancing to the KO rounds. If they beat the Americans, they will advance no matter what.

USA fell to the hosts 3-0 in the opener. They showed up in the first half and kept it scoreless. However, the halftime break was all France needed as they regrouped, and scored less than 15 minutes into the second half by Alexandre Lacazette. The first goal led to another eight minutes later, and the final one in the 85th. The Americans failed to score but nobody really saw them scoring more than one goal anyway. USA now desperately needs a win or at least a point to have a shot at the KO rounds. After a disappointing Copa America, it is crucial this team shows heart and fights to advance. The roster is different, but the pride remains. The Americans need to end the stigma that they fail to show up when the lights are bright.

2024 Olympics Odds: New Zealand-USA Odds

New Zealand: +470

USA: -180

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 goals: -141

Under 2.5 goals: +106

How to Watch New Zealand vs. USA in Marseille

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 am PT

TV: Peacock

Why New Zealand Will Win

New Zealand has the ability to beat the Americans despite the underdog label. If Paulsen remains locked in and focused in net, then he can shut down opportunities that the Americans create. H is one of the top keepers in this tournament if not the best one. I don't expect USA to create many good chances, so if he stops some then he can keep them, in it.

Waine is a young 23-year-old forward who plays for Plymouth in the English League Championship. He has yet to score for them, so seeing him score the winner against Guinea is a good sign for them.

Why USA Will Win

First and foremost, the Americans need to score multiple goals to lead them to a win in order to put themselves back in a good position. In order for that to happen, they must dominate possession. They need to be on the attack and keep the All Whites on their heels. The more chances they get on Paulsen, the better they have at winning. The odds of New Zealand scoring is low, unless the Americans have a breakdown on the defensive end. However, the U.S. defense is solid and should be prepared to keep New Zealand scoreless. The more USA is attacking, the fewer chances of New Zealand scoring.

Final New Zealand-USA Prediction & Pick

USA is the better team and they have their backs against the wall. I expect them to find the motivation to get the job done to earn three points.

Final New Zealand-USA Prediction & Pick: USA (-180)