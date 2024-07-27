The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2024 season determined to get back to the Super Bowl. After suffering a narrow defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers know that they will have little margin for error this fall. That means they will have to be flawless in every phase of the game — offense, defense, and special teams. Jake Moody is proving that he's already ready for the 2024 season.

According to The Athletic's David Lombardi, 49ers second-year kicker Jake Moody is having an excellent training camp. On Friday, he made his first 10 kicks before finally missing from 46 yards. He promptly followed that up with a make from 51 yards. That put him at 11 of 12 on the day.

Moody is building off an impressive rookie season. He went 21 of 25 on field goals during the regular season with a long of 57 yards. Moody only missed one extra point during the regular season as well. During the playoffs, Moody was 6 of 8 on field goals including an impressive 3 of 3 from 50+ yards.

Moody is a lock to make the 49ers final roster. The former third-round pick comes with an impressive draft pedigree and so far has backed it up throughout his NFL career.

Can the 49ers finally win the Super Bowl in 2024?

The 49ers have many reasons to believe that they can get back to the Super Bowl this season.

For starters, their roster is as talented as ever. They may have lost some talent via free agency, but they also brought in suitable replacements. San Francisco also drafted fairly well and added several players who could have defined roles as early as Week 1.

The 49ers are also fortunate to play in the NFC. While the AFC is absolutely stacked with talented teams, the NFC only boasts a handful of true Super Bowl contenders. San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Detroit are the cream of the crop, followed by a list of teams that could go in almost any order.

This is helpful for the 49ers because it almost guarantees that they will have a favorable seed in the playoffs. They may not have the first seed locked up, but having a high seed will help them position for home field advantage during the postseason.

San Francisco does not have the easiest schedule in the NFL by any means, but that is expected of a division winner that made the Super Bowl last season.

As long as the 49ers can stay healthy, they'll have a strong chance of making the Super Bowl once again in the 2024-25 NFL season.