Spain looks to take a step towards the knockout rounds as they face the Dominican Republic. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds series with a Spain-Dominican Republic prediction and pick.

Spain won their first game of the tournament as they faced Uzbekistan. In the first half, Marc Pubill scored in the 28th minute to give Spain the lead, but Eldor Shomurodov scored on a penalty to tie the game up. In the second half, Sergio Gomez scored in the 62nd minute to give Spain the lead, one they would hold on to for the win.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic came away with a tie in the first game. While they had chances to score, with three shots on goal and 13 total shots, plus five corners, they could not find the back of the net. That resulted in a 0-0 tie with Egypt.

2024 Olympics Odds: Spain-Dominican Republic Odds

Spain: -800

Dominican Republic: +1600

Draw: +700

Over 2.5 goals: -278

Under 2.5 goals: +197

How to Watch Spain vs. Dominican Republic in Bordeaux

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

Why Spain Will Win

Fermin Lopez did not have a great first match for Spain. Lopez was great for Barcelona this past year. He scored eight times in those games on an expected total of 7.5 He created 2.61 shots per 90 minutes in his time with Barcelona. Lopez won two free kicks in the first half, while not having a shot in the game. He would be subbed out in the second half. Pau Cubarsi is the leader of the team on defense. This past year for Barcelona he did not have an error leading to a shot. He was one of the best defenders in La Liga but he committed a major error in the first game. First, he had a yellow card in the seventh minute and then fouled a player in the penalty area in the 43rd minute. This would result in a penalty kick that Uzbekistan would convert.

Alex Baena will also be a major factor for this Spanish squad. He scored twice with 14 assists in domestic play. Further, he created .52 goals per 90 minutes, while also creating 5.27 shots per 90 minutes as well. He had the first shot on target, getting one in the 13th minute of the game. He also created a great opportunity in the 51st minute on a pass to Abel Ruiz. Still, he went down with a small injury in the game and would ultimately be subbed out in the 87th minute.

Arnau Tenas is expected to be in goal for Spain. He was solid in the first game against Uzbekistan. He did allow the penalty kick to go in, but he would make four saves in the game taking the win,

Why the Dominican Republic Will Win

The Dominican Republic was solid on defense in their first game. They would allow just three shots on goal and five corners. Xavier Valdez would stop all three shots he faced, taking the clean sheet, but also the draw. Still, the Dominican Republic needs the front line of the team to step up. That starts with Nowend Lorenzo. Lorenzo has scored four goals for the national team with 17 appearances in those games. Still, he has not scored in his under-23 career. Further, he has scored just six goals in his senior career. Lorenzo had two shots in the game with Egypt one on target and one off target.

Oscar Urena also created some opportunities for the Dominican Republic. He assisted a shot to Rafael Nunez in the 21st minute that was missed. It was the only opportunity he created until he was subbed out in the 77th minute. Urena has scored once in his career with the Dominican Republic under-23 team, scoring in his only friendly of 2024.

Peter Gonzalez also has one goal for the Dominican Youth team, scoring once in three games for the under-15 team. Overall, he has scored 13 times in 124 career appearances for four different squads. Gonzalez had a shot in the 17th minute but missed high and wide. He would have two shots blocked in the second half, and then an attempt saved in the 70th minute. He created the most opportunities for the Dominican Republic, and will need to continue in the Dominican Republic has a chance in this game.

Final Spain-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick

Spain was not perfect in their first game, but they still took away the win. The Dominican Republic was strong defensively, but will not withstand the Spanish offense. Further, they had trouble generating their attack, with Peter Gonzalez being the most productive. Further, many of the Dominican players play in Spain, giving the Spanish side a full scouting report on their best layers. All that combined will lead to a win for Spain here at the 2024 Olympics.

