The slumping San Francisco Giants are set to make a major change. With the trade deadline coming up, the team seems to be gearing up for a rebuild. The question is… which players will be moved by the team at the deadline?

Insider Jon Morosi has pinpointed two Giants players who will more than likely be moved at the deadline. Morosi said that outfielders Mike Yastrzemzki and Michael Conforto are the two candidates who will likely be traded.

“The Giants, 2-5 since the All-Star break, have indicated to teams that they're willing to trade some of their veteran players. One possible scenario: They could move an outfielder, Michael Conforto or Mike Yastrzemski, to open up playing time for Luis Matos.”

With San Francisco struggling to make headway this season, rebuilding for 2025 makes the most sense. Matos has been struggling as of late, and he was sent back to the minors after a rough patch. However, should the Giants continue their slide, perhaps trading one of their outfielders to give Matos an extended shot is the right move.

The Giants currently sit at 50-54, miles behind the ongoing battle for the Wild Card race. It might be a better decision at this point to ignore the playoffs and instead rebuild.

Giants at a crossroads

There's also another factor that impacts the Giants' decision-making at the trade deadline. San Francisco is currently set to pay the luxury tax with their current payroll. As it stands, the team is currently $16 million over the tax line. It will be the first time since 2017 that they'll be crossing that threshold.

Paying extra for a team that's not even in Wild Card contention is not something that the Giants want to do. As it stands, they're not in a position either to make the playoffs. Even if they reach the postseason, their odds of a postseason run are rather slim. It makes sense for them to just offload a few contracts and give their youngsters a chance to shine.

On the pitching side of things, Blake Snell is also another player to watch. There are a few rumors floating around that teams are interested in the Giants pitcher. While he's having a down season, his Cy Young-upside and recent strong form should entice other teams to trade for him.

The trade deadline is in a few days. Will the Giants find a willing taker for their outfielders? Or will they have to play the season out over the luxury tax.