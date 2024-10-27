Much was said over the summer about Steven Stamkos leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning after 16 years and testing NHL Free Agency. Stamkos went on to sign a four-year contract with the Nashville Predators when the market opened on July 1. It's been an up-and-down start to life in Nashville for the Lightning legend, as he has one point in eight games.

However, none of that will matter on Monday night. Stamkos and the Predators hit the road to face the Lightning in Tampa Bay. This marks the first time the former Tampa captain will play in Tampa as a visitor. And ahead of the game, Stamkos revealed the hardest part of his return to his former stomping grounds.

“That’s going to be probably the toughest part, emotionally, is just the relationships that my family has had with everyone,” Stamkos said, via NHL.com. “The workers in the rink, the staff, everyone within the organization, the friends we’ve made away from the game. That’s the part that gets you, I think.”

Steven Stamkos, Predators aim for fourth straight win vs. Lightning

Steven Stamkos has one goal in his first eight games with the Predators, as mentioned. Furthermore, his new team began the season losing its first five games. However, Nashville has since turned things around to some extent. And they will seek their fourth straight win on Monday against the Lightning.

Nashville won its first game on October 22 when they shutout the Boston Bruins 4-0. They followed this up with a win over the Chicago Blackhawk in the Windy City on Friday. And on Saturday, they claimed a close 4-3 win in overtime over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Lightning are certainly an interesting matchup for the Predators. Tampa Bay has won five of its first eight games to begin the year. However, they have lost three of their five most recent contests. The Lightning have momentum, though, as they shutout the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Monday night's game could certainly go either way given their recent forms. However, both sides know one thing for sure. It is going to be an emotional night, and the atmosphere will be charged as Stamkos makes his return to Tampa Bay.

“Obviously, emotional,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said, via NHL.com. “It’s going to be a very loud building when he steps onto the ice. He is going to get the ovation that he deserves. … He is going to get an unbelievable reception, that’s for sure.”