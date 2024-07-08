The Nashville Predators came away as big winners in NHL Free Agency this year. They signed three of the top free agents on the market as they look to contend for a Stanley Cup in 2025. One of those free agents is veteran forward Steven Stamkos. Stamkos left the Tampa Bay Lightning to sign a four-year contract with the Predators last Monday.

On one hand, Stamkos leaving Tampa Bay isn't entirely surprising. The Lightning had their chance to re-sign their franchise leader in points a year before this happened. In fact, they had the opportunity to do so days before NHL Free Agency opened on July 1. However, the two sides could not come to an agreement on contract terms.

That being said, this is still extremely surreal. As mentioned, Stamkos is Tampa Bay's all-time points leader. He is already a franchise legend with the Lightning and helped them win two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. Seeing him with the Predators is certainly a sight many will have a hard time getting used to.

NHL Free Agency has thinned out a lot a week after the fact. With this in mind, it's time to take a deep dive at this contract. Let's hand out grades for the four-year deal signed between the Predators and Steven Stamkos last Monday.

Steven Stamkos signs with Predators

Stamkos reportedly turned down an eight-year contract worth $24 million from the Lightning before NHL Free Agency. Here, he gets a contract that's half the term but worth nearly $10 million more overall. For a player who is in the back end of his career, term is likely not a major concern. It's unlikely he will play for another eight seasons, so missing out on the extra four years of stability doesn't hurt too much.

Though he isn't signed to max term, the future Hall of Fame forward is certainly not lacking in stability. He has a full no-movement clause as part of this deal with the Predators. As a result, he cannot be traded or waived without signing off on it. He has complete control over the next steps in his career if things in Nashville don't work out.

Overall, Stamkos got a massive payday on this deal. Many did not expect him to receive $8 million a season on his next contract. Even with him coming off a 40-goal season, this was a bit of a surprise. In the end, he has a chance to win a Stanley Cup while having control over the final years of his career and receiving a nice payday. This is a fantastic deal for him, all things considered.

Predators sign Steven Stamkos

For the Predators, this is a move that certainly makes them better. They definitely needed a boost in their top-six and Steven Stamkos certainly fills that need. Even if he doesn't score 40 goals every season, he is a fine addition to the team. That said, the contract is a bit tough to swallow from their perspective.

Four-year contracts for players on the wrong side of 30 can come back to haunt teams. Though Stamkos hasn't shown signs of decline, there is a worry that it will inevitably come. Especially considering that Stamkos has a bit of an injury history. Additionally, the $8 million price tag certainly raises some eyebrows. All that said, Nashville can stomach this deal for now.

The Predators had to pay up to acquire a legitimate gamebreaking player. Stamkos brings a championship pedigree to Nashville as they attempt to take the next step. If he can help them win the Stanley Cup, then it won't matter to the Predators what the terms of this contract are.

Grades and final thoughts

Steven Stamkos receives high marks for his part of this contract. He receives a big final payday as he enters the twilight of his career. And he still has a chance to win a Stanley Cup in Nashville. Meanwhile, the Predators receive a good grade in their own right. They signed a proven winner and potential point-per-game player in NHL Free Agency. The term and salary are certainly high, but it's a deal they can handle for now.

Steven Stamkos grade: A+

Nashville Predators grade: B+