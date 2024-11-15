ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames return home as they host the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Flames prediction and pick.

The Predators come into the game sitting at 5-9-2 on the year and have won just once in their last five games. In their last game, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. After taking the lead in the first period, they would give up two goals in the second. Still, they tied the game up in the third to force overtime, where they would fall to the Avalanche 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Flames are 8-6-3 on the year but have won just once in their last four games. Last time out, the Flames faced the Canucks. After taking the 1-0 lead in the first period, they would give up three unanswered goals and fall 3-1.

Here are the Predators-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Flames Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -130

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 6 (-118)

Under: 6 (-108)

How To Watch Predators vs Flames

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPM+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predator's first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Steven Stamkos. Forsberg led the team in goals and points last year. He had 48 goals, 46 assists, and 94 points last year. He has already added eight goals and five assists to start the year. Meanwhile, O'Reilly has also added three goals and seven assists this year already. He had 26 goals and 43 assists last year for 69 total points. Stamkos has scored four times this year while adding four assists. Further, he has three goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, the Predators get a lot of production from the blue line this year. Brady Skeji and Roman Josi have been solid. Skeji comes into the game having two goals and four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Josi has a goal and ten assists this year. Finally, Jonathan Marchessault and Gustav Nyquist have been solid from the second line. Marchessault has three goals and six assists this year. Nyquist has five goals this year with three assists.

Scott Wedgewood is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this one. He is 1-2-0 on the year with a 4.37 goals-against average and a .841 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed six goals on 34 shots against the Panthers. He has been below .895 in save percentage in all three starts this year, giving up three or more goals in every start of the season.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flames has been led by Nazem Kadri. Nazem Kadri has five goals and three assists this year, including a goal and an assist on the power play. Connor Zary joins the top line, and he has scored three goals and added five assists this year. Finally, Yegor Sharangovich rounds out the line. He had two goals this year.

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Rasmus Andersson has four goals and seven assists this year, leading the team with 11 points. Meanwhile, third-line forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been solid as well. He has scored six goals and three assists. All three of the assists have come on the power play. Finally, Blake Coleman has been solid this year, coming in with three goals and five assists on the year. Still, the Flames are missing a major part of the attack as Anthony Mantha is out for the year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 5-2-1 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 28 of 29 shots and took the win over the Kings. Still, he has given up four or more goals in three of his last five starts.

Final Predators-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Predators come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. The Predators have struggled to score this year, sitting with just 2.44 goals per game this year. They have been solid in odd-man situations this year though. They are tenth in the NHL on the power play while sitting first in the NHL on the penalty kill. Still, the defense has struggled, giving up 3.31 goals per game. With Scott Wedgewood in goal, they should expect to give up more goals again in this one. Meanwhile, the Flames are scoring just 2.71 goals per game, and giving up 2.94 per game. They are tenth in the NHL in goals against per game but have struggled in odd-man situations, sitting 28th on the power play and penalty kill this year. The Predators will begin to right the ship in this one and will win in a low-scoring affair.

Final Predators-Flames Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-130)