The regular season that began with so much promise for Calgary Flames veteran forward Anthony Mantha has officially come to a close. The Flames announced earlier on Monday afternoon that he is undergoing surgery to repair an ACL injury, and that his campaign is over.

To compensate for the absence of Mantha in the lineup, the Flames have summoned Adam Klapka from the American Hockey League affiliate Calgary Wranglers, and he'll be in the lineup for the Flames' next contest.

Not only does this hinder what was a productive season for Mantha, but it also complicates any potential plans of Flames general manager Craig Conroy to use Mantha as trade bait considering his one-year contract at the Trade Deadline in the spring.

Sans Mantha, the Flames (7-5-3) are back in action on Monday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Anthony Mantha was playing in his first year with the Flames

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, Anthony Mantha was once viewed as a key piece of their rebuild and even secured a four-year extension before the 2020-21 season. However, he was dealt to the Washington Capitals at the 2021 Trade Deadline in exchange for Jakub Vrana. Mantha’s time in Washington was inconsistent, marked by occasional healthy scratches.

As his contract wound down, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2024 Trade Deadline. After a brief playoff run, Vegas chose not to re-sign him, allowing him to enter free agency. Mantha then joined the Calgary Flames on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Prior to his recent injury, he was on pace to match his career-high of 25 goals, set with Detroit in 2018-19. He had four goals and three assists in 13 games.

Mantha has appeared in 507 career games with the Red Wings, Capitals, Golden Knights and Flames, and has tallied a total of 146 goals and 157 assists.