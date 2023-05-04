Prince William and Kate Middleton tour a pub ahead of King Charles III coronation

On Thursday May 4th, Prince William and Kate Middleton went out on the town just two days before King Charles III coronation. During their outing, they visited the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho, a business just a mile from Buckingham Palace, to have a sip and hear how the tavern is preparing for the coronation weekend. With King Charles coronation approaching, business in the area will surely be flooded with tourists, natives, and everyone in between for the historic event, per PEOPLE.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are no stranger to public transit; they took the Tube to the pub, chatting with people on the train along the way. While in Soho, the royal couple met with staff and representatives from other businesses of recreation and hospitality. Nicholson’s group owns the Dog & Duck Pub, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary year. What a perfect way to round off a century and a half with a historic coronation. After their meeting, William and Kate chatted with some people. The Prince denied drinking, but that he “just had a bit of cider” inside the pub. “I will drink after the coronation but not now,” he added. There’s no time for drinking with all that’s about to happen just around the corner. On May 6th, the monarchy will crown King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla. To watch the coronation, at 5am EST on Saturday, US cable viewers will be able to tune into ABC, CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasts. To stream the event, BBC itself will also provide global viewers with a free, special live stream of the Coronation on BBC.com and the BBC News channel.