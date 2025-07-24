The official trailer for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills has been released. The docuseries will take fans behind the scenes of the Bills as they prepare for the next NFL season.

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, is seen in the trailer saying, “We’re going to do whatever we can to bring the Lombardi [trophy] back to Western New York.”

Two commentators praised Allen in the trailer saying, “Josh Allen is Superman right now,” with the other adding, “I see the best player in the building wearing No. 17,” referencing Allen's jersey number.

Last season, the Bills made it to the AFC Championship game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs would then go face the Philadelphia Eagles, where the Eagles won their second franchise Super Bowl.

“You keep going back and thinking about what you could have done differently,” Allen reflecting on his performance following the loss of the AFC Championship. “Plays even throughout the game, it's something that's so little, but dropping the snap on that 2nd & 6 and turning into a 3rd& 9 (Buffalo's second drive of game). Where I probably catch the ball, and I dart it to Coop and it's 3rd & 1 and one instead of 3rd & 9. Again, it's not going to be in the stat sheet, but as a competitor, I think of those things of like, ‘Man, only if I could have done this differently.'”

Regardless of how last season ended, the Bills are ready for what's next.

“Very, very excited about it,” Allen told RG on the start of training camp this week. “I really appreciate Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills for going out there and doing that for me. I wasn't really expecting it or needing it to happen this year, and I'm very grateful for that. But again, I'm not getting paid for what I've done—I'm getting paid for what I'm going to do. I’ve got to keep working hard and keep trying to find a way to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. That’s our main goal.”

Even with Hard Knocks filming during their training camp this year, Allen is focused on building the team and leading the squad to greatness.

“Just continuing to develop our team, adding a couple new pieces on offense, and adding quite a few on defense—making sure everybody's on the same page,” Allen continued. “Obviously, we have Hard Knocks in training camp this year, and just making sure we’re relaying and echoing that we’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s developing a team.

Allen has had a lot of highlights in the past few months since the championship like signing a six-year, $330 million contract extension with $250 million guaranteed. He also got married to Oscar-nominated actress, Hailee Steinfeld.

The Bills will be the only team whose training camp will be featured for HBO's Hard Knocks series. The series will continue with an “In Season” edition that will include the NFC East division: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Fans will be able to begin watching Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills on August 5 with the Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East to follow in December.

Take a look at the trailer to Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills below: