The Indiana Fever (13-12) have been haunted by the unexplainable throughout 2025, as star guard Caitlin Clark has missed half the season with quadriceps and groin injuries. Amid the constant fight to stay above .500, they might as well start embracing their dark side. While wearing jerseys inspired by “Stranger Things,” Indy secured an 80-70 win versus the Las Vegas Aces (12-12) on Thursday night.

Much like “The Party,” the Fever had to grind their way through an ugly situation, overcoming a 40.8 percent shooting effort and limited bench production (only four points, all of which came from Sydney Colson) to successfully defend their home court. Natasha Howard scored 18 points on efficient 6-of-9 shooting and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Aliyah Boston notched a double-double in her own right.

Despite a poor mark from the field, Indiana shot a molten-hot 47.8 percent from 3-point range (11-of-23). Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald all knocked down three treys each. The team also showed up defensively, holding reigning MVP A'ja Wilson to 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting and a modest six boards. All of this seemingly explains why the Fever were able to pull out the victory after two straight losses, but maybe there were other forces at work.

The squad's social media account is suggesting as much. “1-0 in the Stranger Things jerseys,” Indy posted on Instagram after the game.

Fever-Stranger Things collaboration could be a nice mood-changer for team

The Netflix phenomenon, which is set to release its final season starting in November, takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980s. This is not the first time the Fever have paid homage to the mega hit, donning similar uniforms in 2021.

Given the adversity this group has faced this season, any morale boost is welcome. The new attire appeared to have a unifying effect on this night, at least. There is currently no timetable for Caitlin Clark's return, so it is imperative that this team embodies both chemistry and tenacity moving forward.

The Fever presently sit in sixth place in the WNBA standings. They travel to the Windy City to battle the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon. The players and fans will have to wait until a July 30 face-off with the Phoenix Mercury to see the “Stranger Things” look once again.

More Indiana Fever News
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (not in uniform) celebrates from the bench in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers make CBA stance 100% clearJess Koffie ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and head coach Stephanie White in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark has no timeline for injury returnBenedetto Vitale ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Sophie Cunningham fined $500 by WNBA for shading refs in TikTokZachary Draves ·
Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to post up
Fever’s Aliyah Boston reaches milestone amid Caitlin Clark’s absenceJedd Pagaduan ·
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with guard Sophie Cunningham (8) from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham drops ‘tequila’ admission after All-Star breakPaolo Mariano ·
Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s injury situation remains uncertainRexwell Villas ·