The Indiana Fever (13-12) have been haunted by the unexplainable throughout 2025, as star guard Caitlin Clark has missed half the season with quadriceps and groin injuries. Amid the constant fight to stay above .500, they might as well start embracing their dark side. While wearing jerseys inspired by “Stranger Things,” Indy secured an 80-70 win versus the Las Vegas Aces (12-12) on Thursday night.

Much like “The Party,” the Fever had to grind their way through an ugly situation, overcoming a 40.8 percent shooting effort and limited bench production (only four points, all of which came from Sydney Colson) to successfully defend their home court. Natasha Howard scored 18 points on efficient 6-of-9 shooting and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Aliyah Boston notched a double-double in her own right.

Despite a poor mark from the field, Indiana shot a molten-hot 47.8 percent from 3-point range (11-of-23). Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald all knocked down three treys each. The team also showed up defensively, holding reigning MVP A'ja Wilson to 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting and a modest six boards. All of this seemingly explains why the Fever were able to pull out the victory after two straight losses, but maybe there were other forces at work.

The squad's social media account is suggesting as much. “1-0 in the Stranger Things jerseys,” Indy posted on Instagram after the game.

Fever-Stranger Things collaboration could be a nice mood-changer for team

The Netflix phenomenon, which is set to release its final season starting in November, takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980s. This is not the first time the Fever have paid homage to the mega hit, donning similar uniforms in 2021.

Given the adversity this group has faced this season, any morale boost is welcome. The new attire appeared to have a unifying effect on this night, at least. There is currently no timetable for Caitlin Clark's return, so it is imperative that this team embodies both chemistry and tenacity moving forward.

The Fever presently sit in sixth place in the WNBA standings. They travel to the Windy City to battle the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon. The players and fans will have to wait until a July 30 face-off with the Phoenix Mercury to see the “Stranger Things” look once again.