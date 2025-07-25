Grammy Award-nominated producer and Alabama State University alumnus Bernard “HARV” Harvey is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series “Hitmakers.” HARV has worked with a number of chart-topping artists like Justin Bieber, Sevyn Streeter, Omah Lay, Skrillex, Normani, Gucci Mane, and Ryan Tedder.

Hitmakers, the latest docu-reality series from Netflix, premiered on July 24. It gives an inside look at the demanding field of songwriting. Alongside HARV will be an impressive lineup of well-known figures from the industry, all of whom have been entrusted with giving singers like Lisa of Blackpink, Shaboozey, and John Legend singles that are ready for the charts.

HARV, who was born in Kansas City, started performing music at the age of nine and was proficient on the bass guitar by the time he was twelve. He refined his skills in the marching band, jazz band, and local performances while attending J.C. Harmon High School. In 2003, he received a scholarship to Alabama State University to pursue a degree in Music Technology and hone his musical skills. HARV expanded his repertoire to include the trombone, drums, guitar, piano, and tuba.

During his time at Alabama State, HARV pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Additionally, he played in local and church bands, which honed his musical instincts and piqued his interest in production.

He eventually relocated to Atlanta and worked hard to break into the music industry. He teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Shondrae “Bangladesh” Crawford in 2007, contributing his bass expertise to well-known tracks including Eminem's “A Kiss” and Gucci Mane's “Lemonade.” He started touring with Justin Bieber in 2010 after landing a gig as the pop star’s bassist.

After seeing HARV's production skills, Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, signed him to a publishing agreement with Sheba Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group in 2011. In 2021, HARV signed a new deal with Ryan Tedder's Artist Driven Records, S10 Publishing, and Avex USA. His most notable achievement was producing “Peaches” by Justin Bieber. A smooth, genre-bending hit that peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 albums and Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Alongside other top songwriters, HARV will be featured on Netflix's Hitmakers. Harvey Mason Media and Adam DiVello (The Hills, Selling Sunset) are producing a new Netflix series. Top writers vie for placements with famous musicians in real songwriting camps, which are depicted on the show as innovative and chaotic.

Jenna Andrews (BTS’ Butter), Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next), Trey Campbell (John Legend’s U Move, I Move), and Nova Wav (Beyoncé’s Cuff It) are among the other featured songwriters.