It has not been a good week for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught cheating at a recent Coldplay concert — and even sports journalist Stephen A. Smith isn't letting him off the hook.

Smith recently ripped apart Byron for his actions. He made fun of the decision to go to a Coldplay concert, as they are one of the biggest bands in the world.

“What the hell are you doing out with your head of HR?” Smith asked. “[Are] you the only person who [likes] Coldplay? You didn't think someone else in the stands might be a member of your company, Astronomer? And they might notice, Ain't that the person from HR? So much for going to them for assistance if I've got a problem with the boss. You don't see the conflict of interest?”

Smith went even further.  “The kind of men who get in trouble screwing around, you know who they are? The dudes [who weren't] getting none until they got to work,” Smith explained. “In other words, you're Mr. Big Shot, and you got that kind of cachet. And because you have that cachet, your dominion at your place of business puts you in a position where you could hook up with somebody that you probably would've have no chance with had you not been in that position.”

The Coldplay cheating scandal Stephen A. Smith is talking about

During Coldplay's July 16, 2025, concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the band did their “Jumbotron Song,” during which they showed various audience members.

When Coldplay's camera landed on one particular couple, who happened to be Astronomer's Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, the CEO awkwardly ducked out of frame. Cabot covered her face and turned around to avoid being seen.

This confused singer Chris Martin. “Either they're having an affair or they're very shy,” he quipped, causing the crowd to erupt. Turns out, he was right.

The moment went viral on social media. Byron and Cabot's identities were quickly exposed following the moment. They have become the butt of jokes since then online.

