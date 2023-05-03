For the historic King Charles III’s coronation, there’s a list of high-profile attendees. Among them is Nick Cave, an Australian singer. However, many people have criticized his attendance and questioned why he would want to go altogether. Cave defended himself by saying he has an inexplicable attachment to the royals and how he’s drawn to the “bizarre.”

In Cave’s newsletter, The Red Hand Files, he answers questions from his fans. The site started in September of 2018, and his goal is to respond to a question a week. In this weeks’ letter, he was asked, “Why the f*** are you going to the King’s coronation?”

Cave responded articulately and savagely, saying that though he is neither a monarchist nor royalist, he is “also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of your age.”

He continued: “I guess what I am trying to say is that, beyond the interminable but necessary debates about the abolition of the monarchy, I hold an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals – the strangeness of them, the deeply eccentric nature of the whole affair that so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself.”

On May 6th, people from around the world will attend the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla. To watch the coronation, at 5am EST on Saturday, US cable viewers will be able to tune into ABC, CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasts. To stream the event, BBC itself will also provide global viewers with a free, special live stream of the Coronation on BBC.com and the BBC News channel.