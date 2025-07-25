Former Black-ish star Marsai Martin is bringing a super exciting Labor Day weekend event to Texas Southern University. The Sai Summer Cookout, organized by Martin, is an annual event designed to bring the community together in a fun and meaningful way. This year, it will be held at Texas Southern on August 31st.

The event has grown in it's size and scale over the years. The Sai Summer Cookout began as a family event and has grown into a community celebration featuring music, food, and games. Held in a new city each year, it aims to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences.

Highlights of the event include live DJs, games, giveaways, a VIP section, a Black-owned marketplace, a soul train line, and even a mechanical bull. The Sai Summer Cookout will start at 11:00 AM for guests 18+ with valid ID. It will be Martin's latest brush with HBCU culture, as she is dating HBCU alumnus and NASCAR Driver Rajah Caruth. Martin confirmed the relationship during an interview on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club in May alongside Black-ish and Prime Video G-20 co-star Anthony Anderson.

Martin spoke highly of Caruth's emotional intelligence, highlighting its importance to her relationship goals. She praised Caruth's exceptional interpersonal skills, emphasizing that communication and understanding are the foundation of their relationship.

During the interview, Anderson pointed to a toy NASCAR vehicle in the studio as he spoke. “I met him; he drives one of them right there,”

Martin shouted in embarrassment, “Why’d you give a clue?!”

The relationship wasn't much of a secret, as they'd been seen at NASCAR outings with each other prior to the interview. Caruth's relationship with Martin is the latest win he's adding in his post HBCU career. In May, Caruth secured a major victory in just his second career race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, winning at Nashville Motor Speedway.