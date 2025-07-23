Well, it sounds like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may as well be Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made an NSFW quip about the iconic movie.

During an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis made his brother, Jason Kelce, laugh while talking about flipping gender norms. He jokingly said that he wants to see Pretty Man, a gender-flipped remake of Pretty Woman.

“I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script. I think we need to make Pretty Man, and we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn't know where she's going, she doesn't know how to drive a car,” he explained before Jason interjected.

📹| While discussing if the role of the man and the woman were reversed in Pretty Woman: Jason: “Travis, you’re living Pretty Man right now.” Travis: “I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home”😄 pic.twitter.com/rFVYb3bkLj — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jason then said, “Travis, you're basically living Pretty Man right now,” in reference to Travis' relationship with Swift. Travis then responded, “I'm wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home.”

The two brothers then continued laughing with each other. Travis can even be seen wiping his eyes from the tears. “That's why me and Julia Roberts — when I met Julia — it felt like we were the same person, so cool,” Travis joked. “She spoke to me in this movie. I'm just an NFL stripper.”

How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is like Pretty Woman

Of course, Swift became a billionaire during the Eras Tour in 2023. The Eras Tour helped propel her over that milestone, thanks to its $2 billion box office haul.

Similarly, in Pretty Woman, Gere plays a businessman who hires Roberts, an escort, to accompany him to business functions. However, a romantic relationship begins to blossom during their time together.

Pretty Woman was a smash hit. It grossed over $170 million at the box office. Additionally, Roberts received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Granted, the comparison is not completely 1:1. Kelce is a highly successful NFL player, and Swift is the biggest pop star in the world. Still, the joke is funny to hear from the Kelce brothers.