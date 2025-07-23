Power couples are taking center stage in the NFL, and you better believe the biggest media market in the country is going to glom onto the topic when the opportunity presents itself. And so it did. The New York Jets reported to training camp on Tuesday (rookies were already there), and star cornerback Sauce Gardner was one of the most sought-after players during the annual press conferences.

Naturally, his record-setting $120.4 million contract extension received much of the focus. Though, not everyone is solely concerned with how the two-time All-Pro felt about the mega deal. Some people are also interested in knowing what his Grammy-nominated girlfriend thought about the big news.

“She just said congrats,” Gardner said when recalling rapper Ice Spice's reaction, per SNY's Connor Hughes. “Just normal stuff. It wasn't really too much.”

Despite confirming their relationship on Instagram, the couple has mostly and understandably refrained from publicly discussing their dating life. Even so, one would assume they celebrated Gardner's historic contract.

A lot of people were happy when Sauce Gardner got his new contract. Including Ice Spice.

Jets are depending on Sauce Gardner to bounce back



The pressure just turned up on the 24-year-old. Following two sensational campaigns in which he locked down wide receivers, recorded 31 pass breakups and was heralded as one of the best at his position, Gardner drifted out of elite territory during the 2024-25 season. His top-notch coverage grade dropped to 73.1, per Pro Football Focus, and he accrued 10 penalties in 15 games. The former top-five draft pick was simply not the player fans knew him to be.

If the Jets hope to break out of their 14-year playoffs drought, which is the worst streak in the NFL today, then Sauce Gardner must recapture his previously stellar form. Ownership clearly believes he is capable of doing exactly that, as evidenced by the mammoth commitment it is making to the Cincinnati Bearcats alum.

He can reward that investment by performing at an All-Pro level once more and emanating massive star power. Gardner has already checked off the latter, as reporters and fans alike express interest in his dynamic with Ice Spice. He is unlikely to give much insight into his personal life moving forward, however.

The highest-paid cornerback in NFL history is in business mode, with his mind set on helping New York engineer a long-awaited turnaround.