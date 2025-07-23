It appears a deal between ESPN and the NFL is coming, and it would send the NFL Network to a new broadcasting company for over $2 billion.

The Athletic reports the deal is “inside the 5-yard-line,” and it seems inevitable. If both sides come through, the NFL will send NFL Media, who run the NFL Network, to ESPN.

Talks about this deal started four years ago, so it has been a long time coming. According to The Athletic, the talks “heated up a little more than a year and a half ago.”

The Athletic notes that it is not done until the contracts are signed. It does sound like it is being worked on 24/7, though, which is a positive sign.

This has been a long time coming. ESPN is trying to revolutionize its broadcast model, and the NFL has been trying to unload NFL Media for years. The Athletic notes that they've found “some success” with their programs, but The Athletic notes they “may finally be ready to let someone else manage them” at an expensive price tag.

How much is ESPN and the NFL's deal worth?

Neither ESPN nor the NFL commented on The Athletic's report, denying the outlet's requests. While an exact number of the deal's worth is unknown, The Athletic said it “will be enormous.”

However, more than likely, there will be a “regulatory period” that needs approval before the deal goes into full effect. An exact timeline for that period was not given, but they note it “may take nine months, give or take.”

One of the hot properties that ESPN would acquire is the NFL Network's Redzone broadcast. The program is hosted by Scott Hansen, and it is a show that jumps around the league and shows teams as their drives near the endzone.

Other things The Athletic notes could be included are seven regular season games that would otherwise appear on the NFL Network. This could be big for ESPN. Currently, they only broadcast Monday Night Football games and a select few playoff games.

The Athletic also notes “enhanced betting and fantasy league possibilities” as some of the other things included in the deal. However, they note that “there may be more.”