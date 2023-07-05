PSG implemented a “non-aggression pact” with Barcelona, signaling that they will refrain from signing Barcelona players in the near future, reported by Forbes. This decision comes as a consequence of the impact Neymar's departure had on Barcelona in 2017.

Neymar, who joined Barcelona from Santos four years prior, was a key figure in the team's success under Luis Enrique, including their treble win in 2015. However, PSG stunned the football world by activating Neymar's €222 million release clause, leaving Barcelona in a precarious position. Former president Josep Bartomeu's mismanagement of the situation, including inadequate replacements such as Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, hindered Barcelona's ability to maintain their dominance.

Learning from the Neymar saga, Barcelona has now imposed a €1 billion release clause on the contracts of their rising stars like Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Pedri. This move aims to protect the club from potential bids by cash-rich clubs like PSG.

However, the recent arrival of former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique at PSG is expected to ease tensions between the two clubs. It is believed that players previously managed by Luis Enrique for the Spanish national team, such as Pedri and Gavi, will be safe from PSG's lure. With a focus on building a winning team, Luis Enrique is currently looking beyond Catalonia for his squad.

While the duration of Luis Enrique's stay in Paris remains uncertain, Barcelona can take solace in the fact that their young talents, including Pedri, Gavi, and Araujo, are tied to long-term contracts. This provides assurance that they will remain at the club at least until their mid-20s, allowing Barcelona to build for the future with confidence.