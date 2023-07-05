Barcelona has officially completed the signing of Inigo Martinez, adding depth and experience to their defensive lineup, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish center-back joins the Catalan club on a two-year deal as a free agent, having previously played for Athletic Bilbao.

The agreement between Barcelona and Martinez was sealed back in April, but the announcement was delayed until now. The 32-year-old defender will don the famous Blaugrana colors and bring his wealth of knowledge and skill to the team.

Inigo Martinez's arrival at Barcelona comes after the recent signing of Ilkay Gundogan, as the club looks to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season. The addition of Martinez is expected to bolster Barcelona's defensive capabilities and provide valuable competition for the existing center-backs.

With years of experience in La Liga, Martinez is well-acquainted with the demands and challenges of Spanish football. His defensive prowess, positioning, and ability to read the game make him a valuable asset for Barcelona's backline.

Barcelona fans can look forward to seeing Martinez in action, as his arrival adds to the club's ambitions of reclaiming their status as a dominant force in domestic and European competitions.

The signing of Inigo Martinez is part of Barcelona's ongoing efforts to rebuild and revitalize the squad under the new management. The club has been proactive in securing the services of talented players who can contribute to their long-term success.

The official unveiling of Martinez is expected to be met with enthusiasm from Barcelona supporters, who eagerly anticipate his debut in the iconic Blaugrana jersey. As the new season approaches, the anticipation and excitement surrounding Barcelona's new signings continue to grow, fueling hopes for a successful campaign ahead.