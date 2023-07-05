PSG has set a strict deadline for star striker Kylian Mbappe to sign a contract extension, reported by goal.com. The Parisians will put him up for sale if he does not commit to the club by the end of July.

Mbappe's current contract with PSG expires in 2024, and the club is eager to secure his long-term future this summer. However, negotiations between the player and the club have hit a roadblock. Mbappe has informed PSG that he does not intend to renew his contract beyond 2024 but still plans to play for the club in the upcoming season. In response, PSG has issued an ultimatum, demanding that Mbappe extend his contract before the end of July or face being put on the transfer market.

PSG is keen to avoid losing Mbappe on a free transfer, as it would mean missing out on a significant transfer fee. Additionally, the club would be forced to sell other players to meet financial obligations while needing to find a suitable replacement for the World Cup winner.

While Mbappe's future remains uncertain, a move during the current transfer window may prove challenging. The 24-year-old forward is rumored to be demanding a staggering €240 million-per-year contract to leave PSG this summer. Real Madrid has long been linked with Mbappe, and President Florentino Perez has hinted at the club's interest, although he has stated that they are not actively pursuing the striker at the moment. Nevertheless, the Spanish giants have reportedly left Karim Benzema's No. 9 shirt vacant in anticipation of a potential Mbappe arrival.

Liverpool has also been linked with Mbappe, with the French international expressing admiration for the English club in the past. However, the financial implications of such a high-profile move may place Mbappe out of reach for the Reds.

PSG is set to commence their new Ligue 1 campaign against FC Lorient on Sunday, August 13 at the Parc des Princes. The question of whether Kylian Mbappe will still be a PSG player when the season kicks off remains unanswered.