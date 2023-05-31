PSG star Neymar could be on his way to Manchester United, but only under specific conditions and depending on the outcome of the club’s takeover saga, reported by goal.com. The Brazilian forward has reportedly become increasingly inclined to leave PSG following protests outside his own home. Manchester United has emerged as a potential destination for the 31-year-old, with talks already underway between the two parties.

According to Foot Mercato, Neymar’s preferred choice is Manchester United if he decides to part ways with PSG. This news comes as a blow to other Premier League clubs, such as Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester City, who had previously expressed interest in signing the Brazilian superstar. It is also reported that Neymar has turned down advances from Saudi Arabia due to his strong inclination towards joining Manchester United.

However, the completion of any transfer hinges on Manchester United’s ongoing takeover saga. Two bids are reportedly in contention for the club’s buy-out offer: one led by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and another led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar. Neymar’s relationship with Qatar, notably through PSG’s current owners, could facilitate the move if Sheikh Jassim’s bid is successful.

As the takeover process at Manchester United drags on, a decision on the winning bidder is expected to be made sometime this summer, well after the initial deadline. It is important to note that Neymar’s future in the French capital is not completely ruled out, as he recently featured alongside Lionel Messi, who is also rumored to be leaving PSG, in the club’s promotional video for their new home kit.

The potential transfer of Neymar to Manchester United would undoubtedly be a significant move in the football world. Fans will be eagerly awaiting further developments regarding the club’s ownership and Neymar’s future, as both factors could have a profound impact on the Brazilian’s potential move to Old Trafford.