The city of Los Angeles is excited about Chris Paul retiring to the Clippers. As he makes his transition from San Antonio back to LA, he takes time out to reflect on that journey.

On Monday, Paul gave credit to the Spurs organization for enabling him to continue his career, per NBA Retweet.

“I just want to say thank you so much to first and foremost the Spurs…. without this past year in San Antonio, if that doesn't happen, I don't have this opportunity to actually come back here and play this year“

Chris Paul: "I just want to say thank you so much to first and foremost the Spurs…. without this past year in San Antonio, if that doesn't happen, I don't have this opportunity to actually come back here and play this year" h/t @ohnohedidnt24 pic.twitter.com/TCelorOJ52 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 29, 2025

Paul's welcome-home party took place at the Intuit Dome, where throngs of fans showed up and showered him with love. At the same time, Paul is hinting at playing more seasons.

Paul helped put the Clippers on the map during his tenure from 2011 to 2017. Although they never made it to the NBA Finals, they still declared it “Lob City.”

This was due to the tandem of Paul and Blake Griffin, which enabled the Clippers to become playoff-worthy. Along the way, Paul became a five-time NBA all-star and the organization's all-time leader in assists (4,023) and steals (775).

Now he makes his way back to a team that is still a venerable contender. But in San Antonio, Paul showed he still had the good stuff.

Chris Paul and his sustainability with the Spurs

For one year, Paul was productive with the Spurs. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

The Spurs finished the season with a record of 34-48 and didn't make the playoffs. Nevertheless, Paul, 40, demonstrated that he was still a capable player with strong skills.

He is expected to do the same for his former team. A team in which he will join Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and John Collins.

Furthermore, he is likely to finish out his career with a team.