Every explosive offense in the Big 12 doesn't start with stout quarterback play. Each QB needs a dominating offensive line before lighting up the scoreboard. It's no different for the 2025 season in this conference.

One team's fanbase likely will try to present a counterargument. Colorado under Deion Sanders is plagued by inconsistent trench play. Shedeur Sanders shattered passing records in Boulder despite constantly taking sacks and hits. But CU knows that tackle Jordan Seaton and company needs to keep either Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis upright.

Does Colorado crack the top five list? “Coach Prime” is projected to start four seniors and the sophomore Seaton. Especially as Sanders resumes his coaching following a cancer scare.

But there are more experienced, deeper and consistent trench units comprising the '25 list. Including the defending conference champs and an aspiring College Football Playoff team. Here are the five best Big 12 offensive lines this fall.

5. Iowa State

Matt Campbell welcomes back three of five trench starters. Particularly the right side of the line.

Tackle Tyler Miller and guard Dylan Barrett man that area of the trenches. The former is hailed as the “technician” of this unit and brings six seasons of CFB experience. Campbell will definitely rely on him, the guard Barrett and returning center Brendan Black.

The blindside has senior James Neal projected to start at left tackle. Neal was a 2023 starter. Trevor Buhr will compete at left guard for a Cyclones team that fell short of the Big 12 title at 11-3.

4. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders turned to the college football transfer portal to bolster the front five. Making TTU one of the deeper OL units across the conference.

Texas Tech comes with experience anyway even with the newcomers. Sheridan Wilson is back at center while Vinny Sciury mans left guard.

North Carolina transfer Howard Sampson adds imposing 6-foot-8 height to the line. Fellow tackle transfer Will Jados adds another 6-foot-8 skyscraper via the portal (played for Miami of Ohio). Both are four-star transfer additions by 247Sports.

3. Baylor

The Bears gain the edge over Texas Tech thanks to four of five returnees here. All of whom come back following Baylor's late 2024 surge in winning the final six regular season games.

Omar Aigbedion and Sidney Fugar form a senior tackle duo in Waco. The former earned preseason all-conference honors by Phil Steele. Fugar impacted right away following his arrival from South Carolina. Left guard Ryan Lengyel rose as the Bears' second-best pass blocker per Pro Football Focus.

Junior Coleton Price mans the middle at center. He brings a streak of 19 straight starts into 2025.

2. Utah

Salt Lake City is annually a lineman factory. Especially on the University of Utah campus.

Kyle Whittingham will coach two potential high NFL Draft picks. Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu form a wickedly powerful tackle collaboration. Both earned preseason first team Big 12 honors by Athlon Sports. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. plugged Fano at No. 10 to the Seattle Seahawks for the April 2026 draft. He's also called a fit for the New York Giants, especially after missing on landing OLs in the last class.

Michael Mokofisi and Keith Olson will battle for right guard. Tanoa Togiai adds versatility as a swingman guard/tackle option.

1. Arizona State

The reigning conference champions already feature the Big 12's top wide receiver in Jordyn Tyson. Now ASU boasts the conference's best trench unit for multiple reasons.

Ben Coleman returns to fuel an All-American campaign. He didn't allow a sack up his side during the CFP run. Now he slides to center — which can only boost his stock higher.

The entire right side of the line remains in Tempe too. Max Iheanachor is another stout pass protector here alongside guard Kyle Scott. Right tackle Josh Atkins surfaced as a trusted road clearer for Cam Skattebo. Especially in sealing the crucial block on the opening play of the Big 12 title game. ASU will make a case for No. 1 OL unit in the nation.