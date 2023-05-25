Manchester United have been linked with a mouth-watering move of Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. in the summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, manager Erik ten Hag said in the Chelsea pre-match press conference, “When we have news [about Neymar]… we will tell you”.

Considering the potential change in ownership, the rumors of Neymar to Manchester United have intensified. There are reports that Qatari owners would buy the Old Trafford club. It must be noted Neymar’s current club, Paris Saint-Germain, is also owned by Qatar-based ownership.

Regardless of that story, Neymar is facing an uncertain future in the French capital. Recently, there were protests outside his house with banners of “Get out of our club.” PSG have condemned those protests.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United are doing the right thing by going after a ready-made superstar. After all, they don’t have a great recent history of signing such profile players.

The Red Devils have been criticized by pundits and superstars for landing global superstars on high wages that never prove successful. In the post Sir Alex Ferguson era, the Red Devils have signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Radamel Falcao, Angel Di Maria, and Edinson Cavani, respectively. However, none of those attackers have lived up to the hype.

The signing of Alexis Sanchez was so dismantling that they had to break the entire wage structure to occupy the Chile International. If they return to that formula, it will raise eyebrows within the fanbase again.

Manchester United are in pole position to confirm their Champions League qualification for next season. They only need one point from their remaining two Premier League games to secure their spot in the competition. They were knocked out by Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final this season.