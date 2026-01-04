The Dallas Cowboys had yet another disappointing season where they fell short in several areas, and this year, it looks like it was the defense that let them down. After trading Micah Parsons at the beginning of the season, there was uncertainty about what the unit would look like. As the season progressed, it was obvious that they were not going to be good, and it never got much better, regardless of the moves they made.

It all came full circle in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, where they gave up 34 points and also lost. With another 30-piece, the Cowboys were on the wrong side of history, according to Tim Cowlishaw.

“History being made at MetLife. With that Giants touchdown making it 34-17, the Cowboys have given up 511 points. This is the first Dallas team ever to give up 30 points per game for the season,” Cowlishaw wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As much as it is to blame on the lack of personnel that can get the job done, the first person to look at is defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is probably on the hot seat after a season like this. In fact, there's a good chance that he is actually fired, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Cowboys are expected to make changes on their coaching staff — with the main focus on the defense and DC Matt Eberflus. There has been dissatisfaction with that side of the ball from ownership all season,” Schultz wrote.

If the defense was able to match the play of the offense this season, there could have been a chance that the Cowboys had won more games, and possibly in the playoff picture.

Now, they'll most likely be on the search for a new coordinator who can lead on the side of the ball.