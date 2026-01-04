The AFC South belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars following their 41-7 demolition of the Tennessee Titans. It's now the fifth division crown for the franchise. But also comes with NFL history.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter unveiled the milestone Jacksonville hits in ending the season 13-4.

“The 2025 Jaguars now join the 2025 Patriots and 1999 Colts as the only teams in NFL history to win 13-plus games one season after losing 13-plus games the season before,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Sunday's rout also marks the most victories for the Jags since 1999 — when they went 14-2 and clinched the AFC's top seed. This season also marks the most regular season wins with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Lawrence hit a new franchise record of 38 touchdowns during the rout of Tennessee.

Can Jaguars secure No. 2 or top seed in AFC?

Head coach Liam Coen installed an instant winner in Duval County. The region will soon host a game in the NFL Playoffs.

But could it be the No. 2 seed or even the top spot?

Jacksonville isn't officially out of the race for home field advantage in the postseason. A Denver Broncos and New England Patriots loss hands the Jaguars the top seed in the AFC. Jacksonville hasn't had that since the '99 season when Mark Brunell led the team behind center.

Denver, however, led 10-0 before halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers — who are also playoff bound. The Patriots, meanwhile, led 14-7 before the end of the second quarter versus the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville can still lock up the second seed if either the Broncos or Pats lose. Regardless, EverBank Stadium will be filled with Jaguar fans next week. The Buffalo Bills are already one possibility to come over as the sixth seed — which also becomes a rematch of the 2017 season wildcard contest won by Jacksonville 10-3.