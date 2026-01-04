The Cleveland Browns had a great end to their season, picking up wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals to end the campaign. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders led Cleveland's offense in both of those victories.

Despite those wins, rumors are swirling that the Browns are going to move on this offseason from head coach Kevin Stefanski. Sanders addressed his relationship with his head coach while speaking with reporters on Sunday.

“I know he wanted this win. I know he wants every win, but I know this one means a lot,” Sanders said about his coach, per BrownsZone.com.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders days he knows this win meant a lot to coach Kevin Stefanski. pic.twitter.com/0Q2vnIzTJ3 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Sanders didn't specifically say whether he wants his head coach to come back or not. He did however mention that he had spent personal time with Stefanski to deepen their working relationship.

The Browns defeated the Bengals Sunday, 20-18. Cleveland will end the 2025 campaign with a 5-12 record. Time will tell if Stefanski coaches another game for the franchise.

Cleveland's win over Cincinnati Sunday was special for another reason. Browns defensive star Myles Garrett set the single-season NFL sack record in the game.

Browns enter the offseason with lots of questions

Cleveland ended the season with Sanders as their starting quarterback. That wasn't the case at the start of the year, as about four other players were ahead of Sanders on the depth chart.

Sanders finished his rookie season with a couple of impressive, low-scoring victories. Against the Steelers in Week 17, Sanders completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts, for 186 yards and a touchdown. He did have two interceptions.

In his final rookie season game, Sanders threw for 111 passing yards against the Bengals Sunday. He completed just 50 percent of his passes. It was ultimately enough, as the Browns defense again came through for the team to post a victory.

“Right back after halftime, we started getting our rhythm….I think today overall mentally we won different battles,” Sanders said, per the outlet.

Stefanski has been the head coach of the Browns since 2020. He has now posted back-to-back losing seasons. Cleveland's last postseason appearance came during the 2023 season.