The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled its official new logo Tuesday, ahead of its inaugural season starting in January. At the heart of this design is a bold letter “W”, fashioned from two intersecting hockey sticks, making a clear nod to the world of women's hockey.

The logo is composed of six total elements, including a puck, which pays homage to the six founding franchises of the league, John Wawrow of the Associated Press reported.

Stan Kasten, a board member of the PWHL, said that the logo perfectly embodies the essence of the league, merging both the symbolism and the PWHL initials.

“When people see the logo, they will recognize how it represents women and immediately know it’s about Hockey,” Kasten said. “The ‘W’ symbol speaks for itself but offers versatility to fit nicely when used inside our PWHL lettering.”

The color choice – purple – was intentional, the league said in the statement, which “signifies power and is often associated with ambition, both symbolic of PWHL players and the league’s formation.

The logo was created by Baltimore’s Younts Design Inc., which has worked with MLB teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. Speaking of the Dodgers, their owner, Mark Walter, is also a key financial player for the new women’s hockey league.

The league is set to hit the ice in January 2024 and is essentially the next iteration of The Premier Hockey Federation, which was bought out in June by investors in the Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association.

The league announced in August the first six teams will be in New York, Ottawa, Minnesota, Toronto, Montréal and Boston.