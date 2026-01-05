The Baltimore Ravens suffered a brutal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season finale. The teams traded blows late in the game before Pittsburgh took the lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass with under a minute remaining. But Chris Boswell missed the extra point, giving the Ravens an opportunity to win the game – and the division title – with a field goal.

Baltimore responded by quickly getting into range for Tyler Loop. Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely for a clutch 26-yard pickup on 4th & 7, setting up a 44-yard attempt for the rookie kicker. However, Loop missed the field goal and the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.

Jackson acknowledged that he didn’t speak to Loop after the season-ending miss. But he did have words with the first-year kicker earlier in the matchup. “I talked to him during the game because I kind of was livid at him for when he kicked the ball out of bounds,” Jackson said, per Ravens reporter Bobby Trosset.

“But I told him, you know, ‘I'm just hyped based on emotions of the game right now.' I felt like it was gonna come down to him winning the game for us at the end. Because it was just how the game was going. He's a rookie, you know. It's all good. Just leave it in the past, man,” Jackson added.

Ravens fall short in do-or-die divisional clash

The Ravens took the lead back midway through the fourth quarter on Jackson’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers. However, Loop sent the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, which gave the Steelers the ball at the 40-yard line. And Jackson was not happy.

Pittsburgh took advantage of the field position. Rodgers led a 60-yard touchdown drive that put the Steelers up 20-17. But the Ravens would answer with another score as the teams went back-and-forth in a 27-point fourth quarter.

Ultimately, Baltimore fell short on Sunday night. The team will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021. And for the first time in the Jackson/Harbaugh era, the Ravens face questions about the future.

In the lead-up to Week 18’s do-or-die divisional matchup, Jackson shot down rumors that he wants out of Baltimore. The two-time MVP also denied falling asleep in meetings. Now the Ravens could be looking for a kicker in what promises to be an eventful offseason.