The Denver Nuggets will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers, but they will be without their starting five in the matchup. Yes, the entire starting lineup will be out due to injury, and it looks like zombie Nuggets will be making an appearance. It has not been the best season health wise for the Nuggets, and it's obvious when looking at their injury report.

Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon were injured earlier in the season but just returned, and the Nuggets are probably giving them a chance to rest on the second day of a back-to-back, which makes sense. Cameron Johnson suffered a right knee bone bruise a few weeks ago, and he is expected to miss time moving forward.

The biggest injury for the Nuggets is to Nikola Jokic, who suffered a left knee bone bruise against the Miami Heat, and he is expected to miss the next couple of weeks. Jokic is the engine for the Nuggets, and without him, it's uncertain how they'll be able to function.

Article Continues Below

That leads to the next injury, as Jamal Murray has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain. Murray just played against the Brooklyn Nets and finished with 27 points and 16 assists, but he also played 40 minutes in a loss. It's uncertain if the injury will keep him out for an extended period of time or if it's just to give him a rest.

As of now, the hope is that the Nuggets can stay afloat with all the injuries they're dealing with and don't slide too far back in the Western Conference standings.