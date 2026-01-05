Notre Dame football quarterbacks have not done well in the NFL over the past several seasons, at least.

Following the Indianapolis Colts' 38-30 loss on Sunday at the hands of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston with former Fighting Irish star signal-caller Riley Leonard under center, the streak of winless NFL starts by former Notre Dame QBs has just gotten longer, as noted by Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune.

“Former #NotreDame QBs have lost 25 consecutive #NFL starts over the past 14 seasons (13 years, 33 days and counting since Brady Quinn's win for Kansas City),” Berardino shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

With nothing on the line in a regular-season finale matchup versus CJ Stroud and company, the Colts decided to go with rookie quarterback Leonard. However, his first career NFL start did not result in a win. He had an up-and-down performance against Houston.

While he threw for 270 passing yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 pass completions to go with a rushing score on three carries, Leonard had three turnovers to his name. He was picked off one time and lost two fumbles, while also getting sacked once for a loss of eight yards.

Leonard's outlook in the NFL can't be defined solely by his only start so far in the pros, and he'll look to improve on his game in the offseason, as he hopes to win Indianapolis' starting QB job for the 2026 campaign.

Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame football after playing his first three college seasons with the Duke Blue Devils, had 2,861 passing yards and 21 touchdowns against eight interceptions on a 66.7 percent pass completion rate through 16 appearances in Fighting Irish uniform in 2024.