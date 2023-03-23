Duke Shelley started the 2022 season as a little-used backup for the Minnesota Vikings. As the season ended, he was one of their better cover men, starting 5 games for the team and rising to a position of prominence. Shelley appeared to be part of the team’s plans for the future, but he signed a contract to play with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

The Duke is no longer a Minnesota Vikings cornerback. One of the joys of the 2022 season was watching him ascend. https://t.co/wVqZnY8MRD — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 23, 2023

Shelley is the second cornerback Las Vegas has added in as many days. The team also signed David Long of the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Shelley will likely take on a key role in the Raiders secondary rotation. He has demonstrated that he has the skills to start, but he may be better off in a rotational scheme that allows him to show off his full range of skills without having every-snap responsibilities.

Shelley registered 31 tackles, 8 passes defensed and 1 interception while playing in 11 games for the Vikings. Shelley, a 4-year veteran, spent the first 3 seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears.

The defensive back became a key member of the defense as the Vikings suffered losses in the secondary and the unit struggled in pass coverage. While Duke Shelley was not thought of as a game-changing athlete once his playing time increased, he performed well in the Minnesota secondary and fit in nicely with other defensive backs like Patrick Peterson and Harrison Smith.

Peterson also left the Vikings through free agency and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Smith will return to the defensive backfield. While the Vikings have made multiple moves to address their 31st-ranked defense during the offseason, it is expected they will address their pass coverage needs in the upcoming draft.