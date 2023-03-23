Considered a dark-horse Super Bowl contender in the preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders failed to live up to expectations in 2022. The team opened 2-6, its worst start since 2018, ultimately missing the playoffs.

Las Vegas finished with the fourth-worst record in the AFC at 6-11. The Raiders have yet to make it to the postseason in back-to-back years since all the way back in 2002 when they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler should have a very tough time in the offseason. The team made many important moves, most notably parting ways with longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr following nine seasons together.

To replace Carr, Las Vegas brought in Jimmy Garoppolo. It also signed safety Marcus Epps who started in all 17 games for the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles.

Most importantly, the Raiders still have the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This means they should be able to add one of the top prospects in the class who could help their short and long-term goals.

While all eyes are on the top-10 draft pick, Las Vegas managed to bring other important players in these past few weeks. With that being said, here is the Las Vegas Raiders’ sneakiest signing in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

Raiders’ sneakiest 2023 NFL free agency signing: WR Jakobi Meyers

One area that the Raiders certainly needed to address was the passing game. This past season, they added Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. He had 100 catches for 1,516 yards and was responsible for 14 touchdowns, which was half of what the team had.

He notably led the league in receiving scores, ahead of top-two leaders in receiving yards, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.

While Adams had a big first season with Las Vegas, the franchise still needed to add a reliable second option. Mack Hollins, who was the second-leading receiver with 690 yards and four scores, recently left the team to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

To address the situation, the Raiders quickly acted once the market was officially open. They signed Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $33 million contract.

Many considered him one of the main wide receivers available in the market. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, Meyers opted to leave the franchise.

In 2022, the wideout caught 67 of his 96 targets for 804 yards and six touchdowns, as he finished at the top of most of the team’s receiving categories.

Despite his contributions, Meyers’ season is remembered by his backward lateral against the Raiders in Week 15. In the last play of the game, Chandler Jones intercepted his lateral pass and scored a walk-off touchdown. The Patriots would lose 30-24 and miss the playoffs by only one game.

While Meyers’ last season with New England had its downs, he showed he can be a reliable wide receiver. In Las Vegas, he will likely be the WR2 behind Adams. Although it is a step down from the role he previously had, Meyers could be an important part of the Raiders’ rebuilding process.

With the Raiders, he will pair with an elite receiver in Adams. Meyers could learn from the six-time Pro Bowler and continue his development.

All things considered; Meyers could be Las Vegas’ best signing in 2023. He is only 26 years old and could be an important part of the team’s future. With so many changes happening with the Raiders, they still managed to bring a solid wideout on a long-term deal.