‘Friday Night Baseball,’ a joint broadcast between Apple and Major League Baseball, will return for the 2023 season, Apple Newsroom announced on Friday. The weekly doubleheader will air on Fridays throughout the regular season to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

There will be no local broadcast restrictions over the 25 weeks of games, which will be available to fans in 60 countries. The broadcast will be produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple, “bringing viewers an unparalleled viewing experience.”

Friday Night Baseball Kick-Off

The first games will air on Friday, with the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago Cubs for the inaugural daytime game at Wrigley Field, with the San Diego Padres set to face the Atlanta Braves afterwards at PetCo Park.

“We can’t wait for ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to start up again, and we’re excited for fans to experience everything new we’re bringing this season,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services on Friday.

The broadcast talent in the announcer booth will feature Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

How To Watch

‘Friday Night Baseball’ can be watched in the Apple TV app, and with an Apple TV+ subscription, a user can watch live Major League Baseball games, past games on replay and on-demand coverage.

According to Apple, ‘Friday Night Baseball’ can be watched in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, smart TVs, streaming devices, and cable set-top boxes. It can also be watched on the web at tv.apple.com, which includes Android, Windows PC and Chrome OS devices.

April 7 Timing

The 2-3 Chicago Cubs will welcome the 4-2 Texas Rangers to Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM EST on Friday, Apr. 7. Nathan Eovaldi is set to pitch for the Rangers, while Marcus Stroman will get the hill for the Cubs.

First pitch between the Atlanta Braves (6-1) and San Diego Padres (3-4) is set for 7:20 PM EST. Jared Schuster and Nick Martinez will get the hill for their respective clubs.