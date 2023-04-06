A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Shohei Ohtani can’t stop making history in Major League Baseball — even ones he wouldn’t even want to see on his resume. On Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the Los Angeles Angels superstar became the first-ever MLB player to get called for a pitch clock violation as a pitcher and a hitter — in the same game. How about that?

Shohei Ohtani will forever be the first player EVER to receive a pitch clock violation as both a hitter AND pitcher in the same game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qUPJpFzcRc — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 5, 2023

Nevertheless, it was an otherwise great day for Shohei Ohtani and the Angels overall, as they scored a 4-3 victory over Seattle, thanks in large part to the brilliance of who else, but Ohtani. The 28-year-old Ohtani went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and two walks. He also pitched for six innings, allowing only an earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts with a total of 111 pitches. As pedestrian as it has become for Shohei Ohtani to be so good on the mound and at the plate, it’s still incredible to see him do all that work at a high level in the same game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fortunately for Shohei Ohtani and the Angels, they were able to avoid blowing up the lead, despite Los Angeles’ bullpen giving up two earned runs after he left the mound. In Ohtani’s first start of the season on Opening Day, he dazzled on the hill with a 10-strikeout performance in six scoreless innings only for the Angels to waste it all in a 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on the road.

Ohtani and the Angels will next have their season home debut on Friday when they kick off a three-game series versus the Toronto Blue Jays.